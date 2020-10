The Narendra Modi government has appointed Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide and Jayanth Varma to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The trio have been appointed for a four-year term, CNBC-TV18 reported in an exclusive news break.

Bhide, currently is a Senior Advisor to the National Council for Applied Economic Research and is a serving member of the Board of Governors of the Institute for Social and Economic Change in Bangalore.

Goyal, is a professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research in Mumbai. Her fields of research and interest include, open economy macroeconomics, international finance, financial markets and regulation, institutions and development.