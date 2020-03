The government's direct tax revenues continue to be weak, with the exchequer netting Rs 9.85 lakh crore as of March 27, numbers seen by CNBC-TV18 show, with only two days to go for the fiscal year (FY2019-20) to end.

This implies a fall of 4.7% percent, compared to the Rs 10.34 lakh crore the government had netted till the same day last fiscal (March 27, 2019), and is 13.1 percent less than its Rs 11.7 lakh crore target for this fiscal as stated in Budget 2020's revised numbers.

The weak numbers should be seen in the broader context of the overall weakness that was seen in the economy before it was further accentuated by the COVID-19-incuded lockdown.

The fall in tax growth is broad-based, with Bombay, Delhi, Karnataka and Goa regions showing a decline between 5.1 percent and 8.3 percent.

The maximum decline was witnessed by the Kanpur region at 19.1%.

The Nagpur region was amongst the one showing strong growth, with tax collections rising 34.7%.