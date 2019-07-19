Exclusive: From buying villas to football match tickets, here's how IL&FS got favourable ratings from credit rating agencies

From buying homes and football match tickets in Madrid to donating money to charities linked to top management of credit rating agencies, infrastructure firm IL&FS did a host of questionable activities to secure good credit ratings and mask its dismal financial situation, revealed a confidential report prepared by Grant Thornton and accessed exclusively by CNBC-TV18.

The newly constituted board of the company under banker Uday Kotak appointed Grant Thornton to conduct a special audit of all high-value transactions undertaken by IL&FS Limited and a few of its group companies for the period commencing from April 1, 2013 to September 30, 2018.

This exercise was code-named Project Icarus.

IL&FS has a debt of over Rs 91,000 crore and is currently facing severe liquidity crisis. Between July 2018 and September 2018, two subsidiaries of IL&FS group failed to pay back loans and inter-corporate deposits to lenders. In July 2018, the road arm of IL&FS faced difficulty in making repayments due on its bonds. In September 2018, one of the subsidiaries of the IL&FS group was unable to repay a short-term loan of Rs 1,000 crore taken from Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi). Apart from this, certain group companies defaulted in repayments of various short- and long-term deposits, inter-corporate deposits, and commercial papers.

This led to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai reconstituting the new board on October 1, 2018.

CNBC-TV18 on Friday reported that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had called for a serious probe into the role of rating agencies in various fraud cases including IL&FS.

In its confidential report, Thornton said, "It was noted that although Credit Rating Agencies had concerns/issues with the operations of the IL&FS group (including potential stress and liquidity indicators) during the period June 2012 to June 2018, the ratings assigned by them were consistently high and the same were reversed/downgraded only post June/July 2018."

The report further alleged key employees of IL&FS tried to delay the process of rating surveillance or delay the publication of rating in public domain in case they became aware that ratings were not going to be favourable to the company.

It said, "We noted in certain instances that intentionally incorrect or incomplete information was being provided to the Credit Rating Agencies (CRA) to avoid rating downgrade."

Thornton's report noted instances when credit rating agencies did not downgrade the ratings even after they initially decided to do so. It said, "We noted instances where in case if the then key employees of IL&FS did not receive the desired rating from the CRA they used to potentially pressurise rating agencies to either withdraw the credit ratings or credit rating request or approach other rating agencies who would provide the desired ratings."

From Football match tickets to Fitbit — Potential Favours

How did IL&FS manage to achieve this? Through a web of grafts, bribes and favours.

The report highlights three instances where IL&FS bought a villa, football match tickets for a key personnel of a rating agency and donated Rs 25 lakh to a charity where head of a rating agency was a managing trustee.

Thornton said IL&FS arranged a football match ticket where Spanish club Real Madrid played a game in 2015. The top official of this rating agency is thanking IL&FS in the email reviewed by Grant Thornton stating, "It was a great feeling to watch Real Madrid match live from one of the best stadiums in the world. IL&FS corporate box has a superb view and hospitality was fantastic."

The report identified an email as dated as February 2008 sent by a manager at IL&FS to former chairman Ravi Parthasarthy indicating donation of Rs 25 lakh to be given to a trust where chairman of a rating agency was a managing trustee. Thus, it appears monetary benefits were given to the other entities of the key officials of the rating agency, Thornton's report said.

In an email dated September 2013, two officials at IL&FS were discussing the fitness watch they saw at a key personnel of Care Rating. The report said, "It appears that Arun Saha and Sujoy Das were planning to provide Fitbit Watch as a gift. Further, it also indicates that IL&FS key personnel were aware of the likes of the key officials of CRA."

How IL&FS did it

Grant Thornton reviewed emails of employees of IL&FS to come to these conclusions. It said, "Based on the review of the emails, it appears that the rating agencies were potentially aware of the issues in the IL&FS group. However, various strategies deployed by the then key officials of IL&FS group and certain favours/gifts provided to rating agency officials suggest the possible reasons for consistent good ratings provided to IL&FS group during the period June 2012 to June 2018."

Care Ratings on Wednesday said the company's board of directors has decided to send Rajesh Mokashi, Managing Director & CEO of CARE, on leave, with immediate effect, until further notice.

Similarly, Grant Thornton found emails between IL&FS and ICRA officials.

On September 10, 2013, rating agency ICRA assigned 'A-' rating for Rs 100 crore non-funded based facility availed by IL&FS Rail Ltd. A meeting was set up on September 18, 2013 between ICRA and IL&FS. In December 2013, ICRA rated this Rs 100 facility an 'A'.

Thornton report said, "Based on the above chain of events in the email, it appears that ICRA had earlier planned to assign ‘A- with outlook stable’ ratings to IL&FS Rail Limited which was changed to ‘A with outlook stable’ post meetings between the representatives of ICRA and IL&FS group."

Grant Thornton, in its report, has listed many such incidents involving CRAs including Fitch Ratings, ICRA and Care Ratings.

On July 1, ICRA decided to send its managing director and chief executive Naresh Takkar on forced leave, pending an inquiry into the "concerns" raised by the capital markets watchdog the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regarding the agency's role in IL&FS ratings.

The IL&FS debacle has spooked the credit markets triggering a liquidity crisis for the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The system is yet to come out of the stress despite investors losing thousands of crores.

Rating Agency Moody's in December 2018 said the current NBFC crisis will weigh on India's growth prospects and expects the country's economic growth to slow to just above 7 percent in fiscal 2019 and 2020.

India's GDP growth slowed to 6.6 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2018-19, the lowest rate in five quarters, primarily due to the stress among NBFCs.

A direct correlation could be seen as many NBFCs are facing liquidity challenges resulting in slower loan disbursements and eventual fall in demand and consumption.