Within hours of shifting the stand on state Borrowing to central Borrowing to make good for the shortfall of funds in the GST Compensation cess kitty, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reached out to all states, thanking them for their support to deal with the issue in the national interest and wrote a letter explaining the contours of the scheme.

CNBC-TV18 has accessed the copy of the letter, which outlined the contours of the scheme, "Under this scheme, State Governments get funds from two sources. Firstly, they will get loans through a special window arranged by the Government of India. The special window covers the shortfall arising from the implementation of the GST (calculated at Rs.1,10,208 lakh crores). The second source is through additional unconditional market borrowing. The condition attached to the final portion of the borrowing package issued on 17th May 2020 will be relaxed. Thus States will be able to borrow an amount equivalent to 0.5 percent of GSDP without meeting any reform conditions."

On Thursday, the Centre reversed its stand on the borrowing, saying that "the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.1 lakh crore (assuming all states join) will be borrowed by the government of India in appropriate tranches."

In the last few GST Council meetings, there were heated discussions between the Centre and the States, only on the contentious issue, whether the States or the Centre should borrow.