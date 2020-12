Economy

EXCLUSIVE: Coal Ministry to award coal mines auctioned for commercial mining in 7-10 days

The coal ministry is likely to award 19 coal mines auctioned for the first time ever within 7-10 days, once the due diligence is over.

CNBC-TV18 also learns that the government is going to issue a tender for re-bid of 3 coal mines which received only one bid each.