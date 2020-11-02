  • SENSEX
Ex-RBI governors warn of NPAs delaying recovery

Updated : November 02, 2020 10:45 PM IST

While Raghuram Rajan blames excessive investments by companies and the exuberance of bankers, coupled with inability to act fast as the prime causes for NPAs (Non-Performing Assets), Yaga Venugopal Reddy opines that the bad loans are not only a problem but a consequence of other problems.
