0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EV revolution good news for environment, but will cost govt in short term

Profile image
By Nigel D'Souza   IST (Updated)
Mini

The EV revolution is good news when seen from the perspective of meeting lower carbon emission targets, but in the short term it spells bad news for the government’s tax revenues if demand for petroleum products drops.

EV revolution good news for environment, but will cost govt in short term
Across the globe, there is a perceptible shift from petrol/diesel-powered vehicles towards those which run on electricity. EVs are in a minority at the moment, but all indications that they will be rubbing shoulders with their internal combustion engine counterparts before long.
This is good news when seen from the perspective of meeting lower carbon emission targets, but in the short term it spells bad news for the government’s tax revenues if demand for petroleum products drops.
1.
FAME II subsidy
The government has approved Phase-II of the FAME Scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for a period of 3 years commencing from 1st April 2019. In all probability could get extended beyond April 2022 as this stipulated Rs 10,000 crore has not yet been exhausted.
2. How much does petroleum products contribute to State and Centre Taxes?
a. Centre taxes from petroleum products was between 14 percent and 20 percent of total gross tax revenue
In FY20, it was Rs 2,87,500 crore which was 14.3 percent of the total gross tax revenue of the Centre
In FY21, it was Rs 4,19,800 crore which was 20.7 percent of the total gross tax revenue of Centre
b. State taxes from petroleum products was approximate 11 percent of total gross tax revenue
In FY20, it was at Rs.2,07,800 crore which was 11.1 percent of the total tax revenue of states
In FY21, it was Rs 2,09,100 crore, which was 11.4 percent of the total tax revenue of states
3. Government owns a majority stake in BPCL, HPCL, IOC, ONGC and OIL and the shift to EVs will affect volume sales of these companies and thereby prospects of some of the divestments that have been lined up
Company            GOI stake
BPCL                     52.98
HPCL                     54.90
IOC                         51.50
ONGC                    60.41
OIL India              56.66
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Explained: Why EV fires are rare but more dangerous

next story