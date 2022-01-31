EV revolution good news for environment, but will cost govt in short term

Across the globe, there is a perceptible shift from petrol/diesel-powered vehicles towards those which run on electricity. EVs are in a minority at the moment, but all indications that they will be rubbing shoulders with their internal combustion engine counterparts before long.

This is good news when seen from the perspective of meeting lower carbon emission targets, but in the short term it spells bad news for the government’s tax revenues if demand for petroleum products drops.

1.

FAME II subsidy

The government has approved Phase-II of the FAME Scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for a period of 3 years commencing from 1st April 2019. In all probability could get extended beyond April 2022 as this stipulated Rs 10,000 crore has not yet been exhausted.

2. How much does petroleum products contribute to State and Centre Taxes?

a. Centre taxes from petroleum products was between 14 percent and 20 percent of total gross tax revenue

In FY20, it was Rs 2,87,500 crore which was 14.3 percent of the total gross tax revenue of the Centre

In FY21, it was Rs 4,19,800 crore which was 20.7 percent of the total gross tax revenue of Centre

b. State taxes from petroleum products was approximate 11 percent of total gross tax revenue

In FY20, it was at Rs.2,07,800 crore which was 11.1 percent of the total tax revenue of states

In FY21, it was Rs 2,09,100 crore, which was 11.4 percent of the total tax revenue of states

3. Government owns a majority stake in BPCL, HPCL, IOC, ONGC and OIL and the shift to EVs will affect volume sales of these companies and thereby prospects of some of the divestments that have been lined up

Company GOI stake

BPCL 52.98

HPCL 54.90

IOC 51.50

ONGC 60.41

OIL India 56.66