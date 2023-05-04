European Central Bank raises interest rates by quarter-point to fight inflation

European Central Bank raises interest rates by quarterpoint to fight inflation, slowing pace like U.S. Federal Reserve.

The European Central Bank on Thurday, May 4, implemented a modest increase in interest rates as part of its efforts to combat persistent inflation but insisted that the move won’t be the last.

The officials have decided to increase the deposit rate by a quarter-point, raising it to 3.25 percent. This comes after three previous steps, each with a doubling in size.

As anticipated by traders and most economists, this announcement keeps the rate at its highest level since 2008.