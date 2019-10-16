Euro zone September inflation unexpectedly revised down to 0.8%

Eurozone inflation slowed in September by more than previously estimated to its lowest pace in nearly three years, the European Union statistics agency said on Wednesday, in a new warning on the state of the bloc’s economy.

Eurostat said prices in the 19-country currency area grew by 0.8 percent on the year, revising down its earlier estimate of a 0.9 percent rate. That also defied the market consensus of a 0.9 percent growth.

In a separate release, Eurostat said on Wednesday that the bloc’s trade surplus with the rest of the world rose to 14.7 billion euros ($16.2 billion) in August, from 11.9 billion the previous year, as euro zone’s imports dropped more than its declining exports.

The new drop is likely to raise new concerns on the state of the eurozone economy and could reignite the debate within the European Central Bank on how to pursue its goal of keeping inflation below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term.

The revision was due to lower-than-expected inflation for industrial products, in a fresh worrying sign for the bloc’s manufacturing sector which faces drops in output and a fall in confidence.

Prices for industrial goods, excluding energy, went up by a mere 0.2 percent on the year in September, Eurostat said, revising its earlier estimate of a 0.3 percent increase.

Energy prices were confirmed falling by 1.8 percent, while inflation in the service sector, the largest in the bloc, rose by 1.5 percent in line with previous estimates.

A narrower inflation indicator which strips out volatile energy and unprocessed food prices, and is monitored closely by the ECB for its policy decisions, rose to 1.2 percent in September from 1.1 percent in August, in line with Eurostat’s earlier estimates released on October 1.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, inflation grew 1.0 percent in September, Eurostat said, confirming its previous figures.