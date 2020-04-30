Economy Euro zone GDP contracts by a record 3.8% in the first quarter Updated : April 30, 2020 03:32 PM IST Thursday’s preliminary reading is the lowest since records began in 1995. Second-quarter data could be much worse. The French economy contracted 5.8% in the first three months of 2020. This was the sharpest decline since records began in 1949. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365