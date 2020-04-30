  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Euro zone GDP contracts by a record 3.8% in the first quarter

Updated : April 30, 2020 03:32 PM IST

Thursday’s preliminary reading is the lowest since records began in 1995.
Second-quarter data could be much worse.
The French economy contracted 5.8% in the first three months of 2020. This was the sharpest decline since records began in 1949.
Euro zone GDP contracts by a record 3.8% in the first quarter

You May Also Like

Lockdown: DPIIT's control room resolved 1,739 issues of trade, industry so far

Lockdown: DPIIT's control room resolved 1,739 issues of trade, industry so far

Coronavirus impact: Do you need health insurance cover of Rs 1 crore?

Coronavirus impact: Do you need health insurance cover of Rs 1 crore?

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for for Pithampur Unit-1 facility

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for for Pithampur Unit-1 facility

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement