EU may need to extend deadline for trade talks with UK, says European Commission President
Updated : December 27, 2019 02:57 PM IST
Britain has set a hard deadline of December 2020 for reaching a new trade deal with the EU.
But von der Leyen said earlier this month that this timeframe is "extremely short" to discuss not only trade issues but also education, transport, fisheries and other issues.
