EU forecasts 'recession of historic proportions' this year

Updated : May 06, 2020 04:11 PM IST

France’s economy is expected to shrink by about 8.2 percent, while Germany will endure a more moderate contraction than most and recover better.
The unemployment rate across the 27-nation EU is forecast to rise from 6.7 percent in 2019 to 9 percent in 2020.
