Economy EU forecasts 'recession of historic proportions' this year Updated : May 06, 2020 04:11 PM IST France’s economy is expected to shrink by about 8.2 percent, while Germany will endure a more moderate contraction than most and recover better. The unemployment rate across the 27-nation EU is forecast to rise from 6.7 percent in 2019 to 9 percent in 2020. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365