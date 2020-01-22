Economy
ESIC payroll data shows more than 19 lakh employees were added in November
Updated : January 22, 2020 06:54 AM IST
A total of 19,62,804 employees registered in November, up from 16,90,599 employees added in October 2019.
This is the second-highest number of employees added in 2019, the highest was in July with 19,86,360 employees.
