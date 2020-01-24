Economy
ESIC payroll data shows 14.33 lakh new jobs created in November
Updated : January 24, 2020 04:56 PM IST
Gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.49 crore during the financial year 2018-19.
Data showed during the September 2017-November 2019 period, around 3.37 crore new subscribers joined ESIC scheme.
Gross new enrolments with the ESIC during the September 2017-March 2018 period were 83.35 lakh.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more