ESIC payroll data shows 14.33 lakh new jobs created in November

Updated : January 24, 2020 04:56 PM IST

Gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.49 crore during the financial year 2018-19.
Data showed during the September 2017-November 2019 period, around 3.37 crore new subscribers joined ESIC scheme.
Gross new enrolments with the ESIC during the September 2017-March 2018 period were 83.35 lakh.
