Economy
ESAF Small Finance Bank set to float Rs 976-crore IPO, files papers with Sebi
Updated : January 06, 2020 07:22 PM IST
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the bank’s tier-1 capital to meet future capital requirements.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer-for-sale up to Rs 176.2 crore.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more