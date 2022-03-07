Equalisation levy is my sovereign right, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday the government has had quite a lot of discussions on the equalisation levy and the country’s right to tax economic activities generated in the country is "absolutely established".

“I am very clear we didn’t really bring in burdensome expectations for filing details,” Sitharaman said. “There are stiles when India levies a tax as a lot of activities are going untaxed completely. We have come to an agreement on how much to tax, we are not an exception, many countries have done so.”

Asking the industry to give her suggestions on how much business goes out of the country for which revenue is lost, she said: “Equalisation levy is my sovereign right.” Sitharaman was speaking at a post-Budget meeting with members of industry and trades, tax officers, and select professionals. She reemphasised that Budget 2022 stands for “continuity and tax stability”.

She said companies like Netflix, Facebook get their consumers in a large country like India. “It’s important for the industry to stand up and tell their international sellers that India deserves to tax this,” Sitharaman said, adding, “Companies with revenues of less than $20 billion will not be part of this.”

Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said India has taken a major leap into these discussions to get taxes from these companies legitimately. “The tax revenue amount is not big but it’s a matter of principle for India,” Bajaj said, “Why should we not get this tax?”

Warning corporate houses, Bajaj has said the government had not noticed any increased spending by the private sector despite weighted deductions on R&D expenditure.

“The tax regime (of 15 percent, 22 percent, and 30 percent) is there to stay,” he said. “Unless you spend it you will not get the tax benefit. Spend it to earn it.” He said for smaller disputes the government was coming up with a dispute resolution committee and the rules are getting chalked out.

Bajaj said it’s for the GST Council to decide on reducing GST on cement from 28 percent to 18 percent. “We need to rationalise tax duties so that both the Centre and states get revenues. GST RNR has already fallen. Appealing to the rich people to please pay taxes,” he said.

To a question on whether carbon tax should be levied, finance secretary TV Somanathan said: “To an extent, our existing system has a carbon tax--which is excise on petrol, diesel. the industry also has a role to reduce tax disputes. I appeal that while the government needs to correct a lot of things, there are cases where industry seeks very deep loopholes, attitudinal change is needed on both sides.”

On allowing cess as an expenditure, Bajaj said: “In future, there could be a situation where tax itself becomes an expenditure, which will have huge implications for the government. I create so much complexity in the law to close these loopholes. Need to take away all unnecessary exemptions and make the law simpler but the industry also has a role to play.”

On anti-dumping duties, including on steel, Bajaj said the government has been analysing the matter.

“We are analysing anti-dumping duties not just steel but other products as well. India is the largest implementor of anti-dumping duties. It creates issues for MSMEs. This year, we have been very cautious in our evaluation of anti-dumping duties and have removed them wherever necessary. This year, the steel industry has made huge profits, capacity utilisation has gone up, revenues are up so we don’t see the need,” he said.

DEA secretary Ajay Seth said the government has to ensure industry expansions don’t happen in technologies that are being phased out. “We will study what kind of support is needed for green hydrogen,” he said.

Seth also said the scope of providing incentives and tax exemptions to the industry is rather limited given the low tax GDP ratio. “The industry has to look at improving productivity and cutting down costs, stepping up investments. I would request the industry to interact with us on this,” Seth said.

During the meeting, Sitharaman also said the principle of PM Gati Shakti will be like an umbrella. “India pays heavily for its logistics cost; business suffers because of this. PM Gati Shakti will provide the synergy required,” she said while adding multiplier effect in infrastructure is really going to help. She said the finance ministry has taken an interest to interact with the industry on this.

Sitharaman said India was still coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need all the support systems, particularly for health. “Need to make sure states are playing a participatory role, sharing of funds with them,” she said.

On exempting or levying 1 percent GST on health insurance, Somanathan said: “We don’t see health as the route for mass healthcare. Thrust is on expanding public health care which is free at the point of service rather than using insurance.”

Bajaj said the government was not sure if the industry would pass on input tax credit relief to consumers of health insurance. “Economists will say we are making health insurance more complicated by bringing a new GST rate. We should be selling products on the strength of the products, tax befits should go away,” he said.