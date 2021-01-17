  • SENSEX
EPFO settles 56.79 lakh COVID-19 advance claims, releases over Rs 14,000 crore till December

Updated : January 17, 2021 04:12 PM IST

EPFO has settled 197.91 lakh claims related to final settlement, death, insurance, advance claims and disbursed Rs 73,288 crore till December 31, 2020.
The amount of disbursals under COVID-19 claims to subscribers is a sizable amount of over one-fifth of the total disbursement during the period by the EPFO.
