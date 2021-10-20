EPFO net subscribers up 12.61% to 14.81 lakh in August

Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on Wednesday said it has added around 14.81 lakh net subscribers during August 2021. The data reflects a growing trend in net payroll for the first five months of the current financial year.

For August 2021, the net subscriber addition has increased by 12.61 percent as compared to July 2021. Of the total 14.81 lakh net subscribers, around 9.19 lakh new members have come under the social security ambit of EPFO for the first time.

Around 5.62 lakh net subscribers have exited but rejoined EPFO by changing jobs within the establishments covered under the purview of EPF & MP Act, 1952. The subscribers opted to continue their membership with EPFO by transferring their funds from their previous job to the current PF account instead of applying for a final withdrawal.

Age-wise comparison of payroll data shows that the age group of 22-25 years has registered the highest number of net enrolments with 4.03 lakh additions during August 2021. This is followed by the age group of 18-21 with around 3.25 lakh net enrolments. This indicates that many first-time job seekers are joining the organised sector workforce in large numbers and have contributed around 49.18 percent of total net subscriber additions in August 2021.

State-wise comparison of payroll figures highlights that the establishments covered in the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are in lead by adding approximately 8.95 lakh subscribers during the month, which is around 60.45 percent of total net payroll addition across all age groups.

Gender-wise analysis indicates that the share of female enrolment is approximately 20 percent of the total net subscriber addition during the month. The net addition of female subscribers has increased roughly by 10.18 percent during August 2021 as compared to July 2021. This is largely due to lower female member exits during the month.

Industry-wise payroll data indicates that the expert services’ category (consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors etc.) constitutes 39.91 percent of total subscriber addition during the month.

Apart from this, the growing trend in net payroll additions has been noted in industries like trading-commercial establishments, engineering products, building & construction, textiles, garment making, hospitals and financing establishments.