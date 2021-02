EPFO investments in the major Non-banking financial companies have lead to defaults of principal and interest, the Labour Ministry told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is the biggest defaulter with Rs 760.69 crore on line. Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) and Reliance Capital Limited both have defaulted on Rs 100 crore and Rs 292 crore, respectively.

Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (PSIDC) has defaulted over Rs 2 crore, while Punjab Financial Corporation (PFC) has defaulted on some Rs 0.60 crore.