EPFO blocks accounts of 9 lakh employees after govt finds job incentive fraud, says report
Updated : January 30, 2020 11:54 AM IST
The EPFO has blocked the provident fund (PF) accounts of about 9 lakh beneficiaries who were found ineligible in first place for PMRPY.
The EPFO has, so far, also recovered Rs 222 crore from the employers concerned.
Under PMRPY, government pays the full employer's contribution towards EPF and EPS for the new employment.
