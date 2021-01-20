  • SENSEX
EPFO adds 10.11 lakh net subscribers in November 2020

Updated : January 20, 2021 08:21 PM IST

In November 2020, around 6.41 lakh new members joined EPFO.
The age-wise analysis of members shows that in November 2020, the highest growth was noticed in the age-bracket of 22-25, with around 2.72 lakh net enrolments.
Overall, the 18-25 age group contributed to about 48.72 percent of the new additions in November 2020.
