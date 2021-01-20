EPFO adds 10.11 lakh net subscribers in November 2020

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added around 10.11 lakh net subscribers in November 2020, according to the provisional payroll of the retirement fund body that was released on Wednesday (January 20). Despite the pandemic, EPFO added around 45.29 lakh net subscriber base between April 2020 and November 2020.

6.41 lakh new members in November 2020

In November 2020, around 6.41 lakh new members joined EPFO. About 3.70 lakh net members exited and, then, re-joined EPFO, which indicates that these employers had switched jobs and had joined another organisation covered EPFO.

Despite that, they chose to retain their membership by transferring the funds instead of opting for final settlement. Members re-joining also indicates that people are returning to their jobs with decline in active COVID-19 cases in India, stated the provisional payroll data.

Highest growth in 22-25 age-bracket subscribers

The age-wise analysis of members shows that in November 2020, the highest growth was noticed in the age-bracket of 22-25, with around 2.72 lakh net enrolments. This was followed by 18-21 age-bracket at 2.21 lakh net enrolments. Overall, the 18-25 age group contributed to about 48.72 percent of the new additions in November 2020.

States accounting for highest growth

When it comes to growth state-wise, the payroll data states that Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were at the forefront of the employment recovery cycle, accounting for 53 percent of the total net payroll addition in the 2020-21 fiscal (April to November 2020) across all age groups.

Which category performed best

The 'expert services' category — manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors — was the best performer. In this category, 23.45 lakh members were added across all age groups, which is about 60 percent of the net new payroll for the top 10 industry categories between April and November 2020.

No. of women members increase