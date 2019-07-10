In association with
Environmental issues zoom out of focus in the budget

Updated : July 10, 2019 04:08 PM IST

While environmental issues like air and river pollution were highlighted in the interim budget in February, before India’s 2019 parliamentary elections, they were not adequately addressed in the full budget presented by the BJP-led NDA government.
The government’s 2019-20 budget focuses on electric vehicles and makes a mention of renewable energy but lacks any clear direction for the sector which is considered a major focus area of the NDA government.
The budget allocation to the environment ministry has increased from Rs. 26.83 billion (Rs. 2,683 crore) to Rs. 29.54 billion (Rs. 2,954.72 crores) this year said Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.
cnbc two logos
