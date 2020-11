Credit information company CIBIL tracks the credit health of individual borrowers and of small and medium sized enterprises. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Harshala Chandorkar, Chief Operating Officer, CIBIL discussed recent trends.

“We are seeing growth, we are seeing enquiries which are picking up,” she said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “There are pockets where it has gone to the pre-COVID levels and some pockets are reaching there,” she added.

“What the data tells us is that we have seen the sharpest increase in urban, semi-urban and rural. Metros did take a little bit more time in terms of the pick-up,” Chandorkar said.

Various schemes launched by the government has helped the individuals, the MSME sector in terms of meeting their loan requirements, she said.

“We are a pick-up, overall,” she said.

On defaults, she said, “We haven’t seen any sharp increase in defaults. There is a slight increase but data is still coming in, so we won’t be able to give any numbers at this point of time.”