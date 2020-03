There is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities in Maharashtra, said state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through his public address.

He also advised people not to panic and queue up outside ration shops and assured everyone that essential services will remain open.

“The state has enough stock of food, medicines and other essentials. The citizens should not step outside and avoid panic buying of such commodities,” he said.

Further, he also advised people not to step out of their home and fight with the coronavirus by implementing social distancing.

Conveying his good wishes for Gudi Padwa, Thackrey said that the state will celebrate Gudi Padwa not today but when it defeats Corona Virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country after the number of people infected by coronavirus increased sharply.