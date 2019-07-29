#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Employers will need consent letter from employees for overtime work, says report

Updated : July 29, 2019 09:30 AM IST

The bill, proposed by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the Lok Sabha comes at a time when the government has removed a provision from the existing law that specifies the number of overtime hours a worker is allowed to do.
The bill states that an employee will be paid twice his normal wage for the working hours.
Employers will need consent letter from employees for overtime work, says report
