Employers will need consent letter from employees for overtime work, says report
Updated : July 29, 2019 09:30 AM IST
The bill, proposed by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the Lok Sabha comes at a time when the government has removed a provision from the existing law that specifies the number of overtime hours a worker is allowed to do.
The bill states that an employee will be paid twice his normal wage for the working hours.
