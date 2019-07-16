Business
Employers must keep these factors in mind while choosing employees’ health cover
Updated : July 16, 2019 08:38 PM IST
An employer should consider the rising rate of medical inflation and its effect on healthcare expenses.
Always look for policies that increase the insurance cover with every claim-free year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more