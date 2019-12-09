Economy
Employees to be given the option of reducing their PF contribution, says report
Updated : December 09, 2019 10:27 AM IST
Currently, the PF contribution is 12 percent of basic salary.
The report added that the rationale behind the provision is that allowing employees to take home more will increase consumption, which has been witnessing a fall.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more