Employee strike may impact company in long-term if it continues, says HAL chairman
Updated : October 20, 2019 07:13 PM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) chairman and managing director R Madhavan said the ongoing strike by HAL workers could have an impact on the company in the long term, and defended the management's proposal of wage revisions.
Nearly 20,000 HAL employees have gone on an indefinite strike over wage revision, complaining about the mismatch in hikes given to officers and workers.
HAL management has proposed an 11 percent fitment benefit and 22 percent perks for 1 to 10 scale and 20 percent perks for SS 1 scale, but the protesting employees have said that it is lower than the 15 percent and 35 percent perks given to the executives.
