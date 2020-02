Employees in India are more optimistic about their career prospects than those in some of the world’s major job markets like the US, UK and Canada, shows a new study by LinkedIn.

Indian employees' optimism level is the highest in the world, followed by two other Asian nations — Indonesia and China.

LinkedIn’s study, which was conducted by surveying over 30,000 employees between the age group of 18 and 65 across 22 markets for LinkedIn Opportunity Index, sought to determine the challenges and opportunities affecting workers across the world.

Among the seven metrics of optimism that the study analysed are respondents’ perception of their country's economy for the next 12 months, their financial position and quality of life compared to their parents’ generation.

India has the highest optimism level with its score being 121, higher than the global average of 100. India is followed by Indonesia with 117 score and china with 116 as citizens are optimistic about the nations’ economies and job markets.

UAE came fourth in the list with its optimism level at 115, followed by the Philippines with 111 and Mexico with 107. The US ranked 8th in the list with optimism level slightly above 100 at 104 while other nations including Canada, Germany, Malaysia and Singapore were below 100.

The study shows that 50 percent of Gen Z respondents and 48 percent of millennials in India, Indonesia and China believe their nation's economy would improve in the next 12 months, leading to a boost in their work prospects.