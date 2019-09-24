#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on September 24
Asian stocks flat, US futures rise on trade hopes
Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.01 against USD
Home Economy
Economy

Elephants in the estate: Humans and elephants tussle for space in Kodagu

Updated : September 24, 2019 05:03 PM IST

Escalating human-elephant interactions in Kodagu are causing economic loss and endangering human lives. In the tussle for space, elephants stand to lose as much.
Habitat fragmentation that increases the contact between elephants and agriculture is considered the prime cause of conflict. Habitat loss was intensified with drought in the early part of the century, followed by forest fires that wiped out grass making way for invasive species like lantana. Elephant corridors too got lost to mega infrastructure projects.
Elephants have devised peculiar ways to adapt to the changing reality around them leading to a strange phenomenon of estate-bred elephants where the herds have moved to an estate where they eat, rest and breed.
Elephants in the estate: Humans and elephants tussle for space in Kodagu
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Corporate tax cut to help top 1,000 firms save Rs 37,000 crore, says Crisil

Corporate tax cut to help top 1,000 firms save Rs 37,000 crore, says Crisil

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV