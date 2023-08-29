El Nino conditions to extend beyond monsoon, spill into winter: Skymet

Skymet's President of Metrology & Climate Change G.P. Sharma has issued a forecast indicating that El Nino conditions will persist beyond the monsoon season, extending their influence into the post-monsoon months and even spilling over into the winter season. This prolonged impact is expected to affect various facets of India's weather patterns.
El Nino, characterised by the warming of sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, traditionally exerts a significant influence on the Indian Southwest monsoon, often resulting in irregular and below-average rainfall.
However, Sharma pointed out that this year, El Nino's influence will stretch beyond the monsoon, impacting the Northeast monsoon, post-monsoon season, and potentially the winter months as well.
He explained that while El Nino conditions typically lead to adverse effects during the Northeast monsoon season, the negative impact tends to be less severe in the southern parts of the Indian peninsula.
Additionally, the winter rainfall is expected to experience the El Nino effect, although it is not expected to be as detrimental as during the monsoon season.
These predictions have raised concerns among meteorologists and agricultural experts, as prolonged El Nino conditions can have significant repercussions on India's agricultural sector, water resources, and overall climate patterns.
