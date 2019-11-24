EIL, SAIL, NMDC, BHEL, NHPC likely to be in govt's stake sale kitty
Updated : November 24, 2019 02:54 PM IST
The names are being considered on the basis of the current government stake in them and also the nature of their operation where the private sector is already present and is largely non-strategic.
Defence and financial sector are excluded and the selection will be not en mass but on a case-to-case basis.
The Cabinet recently approved reducing the government's stake in select PSUs to below 51 percent while continuing to retain management control.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more