EIL, SAIL, NMDC, BHEL, NHPC likely to be in govt's stake sale kitty

Updated : November 24, 2019 02:54 PM IST

The names are being considered on the basis of the current government stake in them and also the nature of their operation where the private sector is already present and is largely non-strategic.
Defence and financial sector are excluded and the selection will be not en mass but on a case-to-case basis.
The Cabinet recently approved reducing the government's stake in select PSUs to below 51 percent while continuing to retain management control.
