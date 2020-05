Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the government will supply food to eight crore migrants in the country for the next two months.

"Free food grain supply for migrants for the next two months. For non-card holders (national food security act or state-level cards) will receive 5 kg of wheat or rice and 1 kg chana per family. We are engaging with state governments to approach and identify the migrants. Close to 8 crore migrants will benefit from this and the Centre will bear the cost. Rs 3,500 crore will be spent on this intervention," Sitharaman said.

The minister further added that the state governments will be responsible for the implementation of the measures including the identification of migrants, distribution and for providing detailed guidelines.

The finance minister, in her press conference, stated that second tranche of the economic stimulus package will be for the benefit of migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers.