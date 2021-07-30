Eight core sectors' output up 8.9% in June

The output of eight core sectors grew 8.9 percent in June, mainly due to a low base effect and uptick in production of natural gas, steel, coal and electricity, official data showed on Friday.

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 12.4 percent in June 2020 due to the lockdown restrictions imposed to control the spread of coronavirus infections.

In May this year, these key sectors had recorded a growth of 16.3 percent, while it was 60.9 percent in April.

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 7.4 percent, 20.6 percent, 2.4 percent, 25 percent, 4.3 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively, in June 2021, as against (-) 15.5 percent, (-) 12 percent, (-) 8.9 percent, (-) 23.2 percent, (-) 6.8 percent and (-) 10 percent in the same month last year.

Crude oil output contracted by 1.8 percent during the month under review as against a negative growth of 6 percent in June 2020. Fertiliser segment recorded a growth of 2 percent in June.

During April-June period this fiscal, the eight sectors grew by 25.3 percent against a contraction of 23.8 percent in the same period last year.