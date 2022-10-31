Homeeconomy news

Eight core sector industries' output grows 7.9% in September

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity — was 9.6 percent during April-September this fiscal, compared to 16.9 percent a year ago.

The output of eight infrastructure sectors grew 7.9 percent in September this year compared to 5.4 percent in the year-ago period, according to the official data released on Monday, October 31.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity — was 9.6 percent during April-September this fiscal, compared to 16.9 percent a year ago, the data showed.
Also Read: SBI Chairman has a Rs 8 lakh crore figure to show all's well with the Indian economy
In September, the output of coal, refinery products, fertilisers, cement, electricity and steel rose by 12 percent, 6.6 percent, 11.8 percent, 12.1 percent, 11.0 percent, and 6.7 percent, respectively.
The growth rates for crude oil and natural gas declined to 2.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, according to the data. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
