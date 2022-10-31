    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    Eight core sector industries' output grows 7.9% in September

    Eight core sector industries' output grows 7.9% in September

    Eight core sector industries' output grows 7.9% in September
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity — was 9.6 percent during April-September this fiscal, compared to 16.9 percent a year ago.

    The output of eight infrastructure sectors grew 7.9 percent in September this year compared to 5.4 percent in the year-ago period, according to the official data released on Monday, October 31.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity — was 9.6 percent during April-September this fiscal, compared to 16.9 percent a year ago, the data showed.
    Also Read: SBI Chairman has a Rs 8 lakh crore figure to show all's well with the Indian economy
    In September, the output of coal, refinery products, fertilisers, cement, electricity and steel rose by 12 percent, 6.6 percent, 11.8 percent, 12.1 percent, 11.0 percent, and 6.7 percent, respectively.
    The growth rates for crude oil and natural gas declined to 2.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, according to the data. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IIP dataIndex of eight core industries

    Next Article

    Govt approves 42 proposals for telecom products under PLI scheme

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng