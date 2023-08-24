Efforts underway to bring a collective understanding on trade facilitation: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has said that efforts are underway at the Jaipur G20 ministerial to bring a collective understanding on trade facilitation, areas of WTO reform and preparing ground for the next WTO ministerial in February in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 at the sidelines of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM), the Minister said that India is raising concerns on behalf of developing and less developed countries as the voice of the global south, with an aim to use trade as a force for global good and prosperity of over 800 crore people across the world.

Stating that all negotiations have been very fruitful so far, he added that FTA negotiations are long-drawn and will take longer than a short meeting on the sidelines of G20 to conclude. Refusing to give a deadline for any of the negotiations, he said that officials should be allowed to negotiate for good outcomes, which won't be possible by limiting the ability to explore new areas and avenues.

Goyal stated that in the work towards fair, transparent and open trading systems; broadly all countries are supporting India's leadership and effort as he hoped that elimination of trade barriers will lead to greater market access. With India conducting bilateral meetings with both the United Kingdom (UK) and the EU (European Union) at the sidelines of the event, he said that deeper engagement with both the official and ministerial levels of many countries is being looked at while negotiating FTAs.

Commenting on the UK's demands in the FTA over issues of tariffs on automobiles and scotch whisky, he said that everyone presses hard for their requests and concerns and there's hardly an issue on negotiations that aren't taking place. Terming the dialogue with the EU as "wonderful" so far, he said that the negotiations will take longer as it will involve forging consensus among all 27 countries of the conglomeration, as various aspects of the trade agreement will have to be seen with the lens of all the member nations.