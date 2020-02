Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Rs 99,300 crore allocation for the education sector in FY21. Of that amount Rs 3,000 crore will be invested in the skill segment alone.

The finance minister, presenting her second Union budget, said that India will have the largest working age population in the world by 2030, adding that the growing manpower will need both job and life skills.

Further, she added that a new education policy will be announced soon.