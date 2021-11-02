Editor’s take: October trade data a mixed bag with higher exports, imports, trade deficit

October trade deficit at $20 billion is the second highest, the highest was in September at $22.5 billion. A $20 billion run rate every month, at a time when the economy is still sluggish is a bit of a worry, said Latha Venkatesh, while giving her take on the October trade numbers.

The October trade data is a mix of everything- higher imports, higher exports, and also higher trade deficit.

Exports

It is a positive number at $35 billion, compared to $33 billion in September. This $35 billion works out to 42 percent over last year and if we compare it to 2019, which was a normal year, it is still a compounded growth of about 16 percent year-on-year over two years.

The best part of the exports is engineering exports, which is value-added and not the traditional rice and primary exports. Engineering exports have grown at about 50 percent YoY to $9.4 billion.

The other petroleum products- we process crude and sell specialty petroleum products, chemicals, drugs, electronics, and cotton, so it would suffice to say that labour intensive products are doing very well in the export markets.

Imports

They were good because it shows recovery. It is fairly high at $55.3 billion but marginally lower than September, which was at $56 billion. So, it is up 50 percent YoY but over two years, that is over the normal year it is up only 9 percent at a compounded annual growth of just about 4 percent. Crude imports have been the highest at $14.4 billion but it is slightly less than the $17.5 billion in September, which was again an unimaginable mind-boggling number.

Other big imports are consumer electronics, gold at $5.1 billion, machinery and coal, which are also high. So it could be that because commodity prices are high, the import bill is high. But machinery imports indicate some economic recovery.

Trade Deficit