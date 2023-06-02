Edible oil prices may come down soon

With the edible oil prices continuing to show a downward trend and set to witness further reduction by the edible oil industry, the ministry said, "The Indian consumers can expect to pay less for their edible oils. The falling edible oil prices will help in further cooling inflation fears if any."

The Centre on Friday directed edible oil associations to further reduce the maximum retail price (MRP) of major edible oils by Rs 8-12 per litre with immediate effect.

"Some companies which have not reduced their prices and their MRP is higher than other brands have also been advised to reduce their prices," the food ministry said after a meeting, chaired by food secretary Sanjeev Chopra, with the industry representatives.

Price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners also needs to be reduced with immediate effect so that the price drop is not diluted in any way, it said.