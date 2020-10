Banking stocks have had a good run of late, but it may be too early to call a bottom, Aditya Narain, Head-Research, Edelweiss Securities said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He said the market appears to be betting that things may not get worse from here.

“I think what is happening with the financials is that over a period of time, with the restructuring norms coming in, with more liquidity coming in, with more data coming out in terms of what some of the asset quality issues are which you will also see over the next month or so as the results play out, I think there is a sense of stabilization,” he said.

“Where you would see these moves aggressively is if you either get a growth rebound or you get an asset quality rebound or you get a revenue rebound. For each of these, it is a little too early to get too excited about but the bottom on that in terms of how bad could it get, what could come out from a recognition perspective, that risk is easing,” he said.