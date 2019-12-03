Economy
Edelweiss expects RBI to cut rate by 25-50 bps in December policy
Updated : December 03, 2019 02:39 PM IST
Edelweiss believes that the rise in inflation should not hold back the RBI from supporting growth.
While the RBI targets headline CPI, Edelweiss believes it should overlook the recent spike as it is largely attributable to vegetables.
