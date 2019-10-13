#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
ED attaches Rs 4,025 crore assets of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited

October 13, 2019

The attached assets include land, building, plant and machinery of BPSL in Odisha.
Investigations till date have revealed circular diversion of funds totalling to Rs 4025.23 crore which is related to criminal activity of scheduled offence.
