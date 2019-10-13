ED attaches Rs 4,025 crore assets of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited
Updated : October 13, 2019 10:08 AM IST
The attached assets include land, building, plant and machinery of BPSL in Odisha.
Investigations till date have revealed circular diversion of funds totalling to Rs 4025.23 crore which is related to criminal activity of scheduled offence.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more