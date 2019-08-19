Economy needs stimulus, credit demand muted, says SBI Chairman

Amid the economy roiling through a slowdown in demand and consumption, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday raised the pitch for a stimulus, saying that the credit demand remains subdued.

Though lack of credit demand exists in the economy, there is no supply-side constraint as the public sector banks are well-capitalised, he said.

"Demand for credit in the economy is subdued. There is a need for stimulus in the economy," Rajnish Kumar told media here.

The SBI chief was in the city to attend the multi-level consultation programme with SBI branch managers in the region.

"There is no supply-side constraint. More or less, the public sector banks are well capitalised and bank rates also moderated," he said while expressing hope that the monsoon will have a positive impact.

Increased spending by the government and the upcoming festival season would boost demand, Kumar pointed out.