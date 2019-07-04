Economy facing only term challenges, can overcome, says Deepak Parekh
Updated : July 04, 2019 03:15 PM IST
In a letter to the shareholders, Parekh said he is confident that the new government along with the regulators will prioritise re-instilling a culture of trust across the banking and financial sector.
Thanking retail depositors who put their hard-earned money with the mortgage financier, he said HDFC's strength has been its ability to seamlessly straddle between wholesale and retail funding.
