Economic Survey states that India’s sovereign credit rating doesn’t reflect its fundamentals. Tabled in the parliament earlier today, the Survey called for an overhaul of sovereign rating methodology, saying that the fifth-largest economy can't be BBB- rated.

“Never in the history of sovereign credit ratings has the 5th largest economy been rated as the lowest rung of investment-grade (BBB -). India’s fiscal policy must not remain beholden to a noisy, biased measure of India’s fundamentals. India’s forex reserves can cover an additional 2.8 standard deviation negative event. It is imperative that sovereign credit rating methodology be made more transparent, less subjective,” it said.

It added that China has also been railing against methodology of international rating agencies, says their methodology is suited to developed economies, not EMs. The survey also floated to launch its own agency IIRC.

Meanwhile, the survey projected India’s current account to register a surplus of 2 percent. The last surplus was recorded in FY03 when the exports shrank because of a weak economy. The current account balance is the difference between exports and imports of goods and services.