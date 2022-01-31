Economic Survey: Rural development on course; 1.6 lakh roads, 1.7 crore houses built

Rural development projects continued to make significant progress over the past year despite pandemic-induced disruptions. Government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have been implemented at a steady rate over the past year, according to the Economic Survey 2021-2022.

Under the PMAY-G, the government aims to provide ‘housing for all’ by 2022 and plans to provide assistance for the construction of 2.95 crore houses across rural areas. By January 18, a total of 1.69 crore houses, out of the 2.17 crore sanctioned units, have been built. The target is to build 2.63 crore houses in 2021-22.

A total of 32.8 lakh houses were constructed in 2021-2022, in the period ending January 18.

The PMAY-G scheme also aims to provide other basic facilities like toilets, piped drinking water as well as electricity and LPG gas connections.

State governments and UT administrations have focussed on the landless, having identified a total of 4,46,058 such beneficiaries in the Permanent Wait List of PMAY-G. A total of 2,05,847, or 46 percent, of these landless beneficiaries have already been provided with the land so that construction of their houses under the scheme may continue on priority. It is not just households that are being constructed, but supporting infrastructure as well.

PMGSY, as the name suggests, was aimed at bringing all-weather all-year-round operating roads to unconnected habitations in rural areas by the government.

“A total of 1,82,506 roads measuring 7,82,844 km and 9,456 long span bridges (LSBs) have been sanctioned and 1,66,798 roads measuring 6,84,994 km and 6,404 LSBs have been completed,” the Economic Survey stated.