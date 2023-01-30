Economic Survey 2022-2023 hits and misses

The Economic Survey is tabled every year before the Union Budget is presented. This year's Economic Survey will be presented on Tuesday, January 31. The survey highlights the state of the economy in the current financial year. Economic Survey 2022-23 will be formulated under the supervision of chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran and tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 projected India to grow by 8-8.5 percent. This was based on a set of assumptions, like orderly withdrawal of liquidity by central banks, oil prices at $70-75 a barrel and easing global supply chain disruptions, among others.

One year later, and after the Ukraine war, India’s growth projections stand revised downwards by 1- 1.5 percent. Oil prices currently range between $80 per barrel and $85 per barrel after surging to $115 per barrel levels last year.

Global inflation has spiked and central banks have aggressively raised interest rates, plus global supply chains have been battered, particularly for food grains and fertilisers.

The one critical element where the Economic Survey 2021-22 projection may still stand is the inflation outlook. The Economic Survey 2021-22 warned India to be wary of a possible surge in global inflation, particularly due to high energy prices. Compared to a 5.6 percent consumer price index (CPI) in December 2021, inflation currently stands at 5.72, thanks to continuous rate tightening by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cool prices, yielding results.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 also noted a current account deficit (CAD) of up to 3 percent is tolerable for the economy. It also noted that India's forex reserves in December 2021 were probably at an all-time high of over $633 billion.

Today the CAD has surged to a nine-year high at 4.4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), while the forex reserves are lower from the peak by around $70 billion as of December 2022.

In the CEA's own words, a 7 percent growth handle for this year is very good as the world is facing a poly crisis. Uncertainty is the unknown, and there lot of unknowns right now. One should be prepared for unexpected events and not be adventuristic.

With this backdrop, it may just be possible that FY24 growth could be projected between 6 percent and 7 percent.