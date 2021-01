The Economic Survey has criticised the Asset Quality Review (AQR) undertaken by the Reserve Bank in 2015-16 under Governor Raghuram Rajan, saying it under-estimated the extend of bad loans, and exacerbated problems created by forbearance.

“If the AQR had correctly identified all the hidden bad quality assets on banks’ books, all the increase in NPAs and the necessary provisioning would have concluded by the stated deadline of FY2017. However, the gross NPAs in the Indian banking sector only increased to 11.2% by FY2018. A massive surge in loan loss provisioning also occurred in FY2018 – a year after AQR was supposed to make bank balance sheets healthy," the 2020-21 Economic Survey released by the government today said.

The idea behind conducting the AQR exercise in 2015 was two-fold. As former Governor Raghuram Rajan explained at the time, the AQR was expected to lead to a reduction in information asymmetry, and the resultant cleaner bank balance sheets would help banks to raise more private capital on their own, thereby improving the quality of financial intermediation. Along these lines, the RBI’s view was that the program was a “deep surgery” that would lead to healthy bank balance sheets.

The economic survey has argued that the clean-up was undertaken when the country was not undergoing an economic crisis. Given the economic stability, RBI assumed that markets would supply the required capital to banks once their books are cleaner. Second, there was neither a forced recapitalization of the banks nor was an explicit capital backstop provided for. It said that RBI initiated the AQR under the presumption that the extent of additional loan provisioning required due to the clean-up would not generate needs for a severe recapitalization of the banks.

“In reality, the AQR exercise significantly under-estimated the full extent of NPAs as well as the resultant capital infusion that was required to ensure that the bank balance sheets indeed become healthy,” the report said.

The report further said that in terms of additional (gross) NPAs, public sector banks added about Rs 5.65 lakh crores from FY2016 to the end of FY2019, which translated to about 7.9 percent of the total tax revenue over this period.

However, the entire exercise was not completely written off. The report said, “To be sure, the AQR did lead to some clean-up of the toxicity in the bank balance sheets.” It said what AQR did identify some bad loans lent through restructuring activities. But in most cases, the identified NPAs were smaller in comparison to the loans restructured by the bank

Citing the recent events at Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the Economic Survey pointed out that these corroborate that the AQR did not capture ever-greening carried out in ways other than formal restructuring. “Had the AQR exercise detected ever- greening, the increase in their reported NPAs should have been in the initial years of the AQR. Our analysis clearly shows that most of the non-performing loans were lent and restructured during the forbearance phase. Hence, the RBI audit missed some severe cases of ever-greening by these banks,” it said.

“The fact that both these banks had to be rescued by the regulator also goes against RBI’s assumption that the private banks should have been able to raise the required capital after the clean-up,” the report further said.

The survey also blamed the AQR for a sharp decline in lending. Since banks were unable to raise adequate fresh capital after the clean-up, their lending reduced, the survey found. It further said that the affected banks even increased their exposure to risky borrowers, or “zombie firms.” Thus, in an already stressed banking sector, “the second wave of under-capitalization caused by the AQR created perverse incentives to lend even more to the unproductive zombie borrowers,” it concluded.