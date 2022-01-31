Economic Survey: 5.5 crore rural households get piped water

A total of 5.51 crore rural households have been provided with piped water connections as on January 2, 2022, according to the Economic Survey. Among the states and Union Territories, six have achieved 100 percent coverage of piped water connection to rural households, the Economic Survey added. These states are Telangana, Goa and Haryana. The UTs of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Puducherry have also achieved 100 percent coverage.

According to the Economic Survey, 83 districts, 1,016 blocks, 62,749 panchayats and 1,28,893 villages now have 100 percent tap water connection for rural households.

Only 3.31 crore households of the total 18.93 crore in rural India had tap water connections till 2019.

Announced on Independence Day of 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission aimed at providing each household in rural and urban India with clean drinking water through individual tap connections. The government set a goal of giving assured supply of potable-piped water at 55 litre per capita per day regularly to every household on a long-term basis. The mission would benefit around 19 crore rural families, improve quality of life and bridge the rural-urban divide, the Economic Survey 2021-22 said.

Drinking water and sanitation in schools had been prioritised under the Jal Jeevan Mission and as on January 19 this year, 8,39,443 schools were provided tap water supply.

Despite the constraints imposed by the pandemic, the government’s efforts under the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme have made a huge difference in the lives of the people, President Ram Nath Kovind said, addressing the House on the first day of the Budget session.

"With nearly six crore rural households provided tap water connections, it has hugely benefited the women, sisters and daughters in our villages," President Kovind said.

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)

Since its inception in 2014, the government has made sizeable progress under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), building more than 10.86 crore toilets in rural India. The government has set an outlay of Rs 1.4 lakh crore to achieve open defecation-free sustainability and solid and liquid waste management between 2020-21 and 2024-25.

Despite the progress, some states such as Manipur, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have remained below the national average of 70 percent in the use of improved sanitation facilities in 2019-21.

Clean cooking fuel

To give access to clean fuel for cooking to those below poverty line, the government had launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in 2016. According to the National Family Health Survey, 2019-21, 58.6 percent of households in India were using clean fuel for cooking in 2019-21 against 43.8 percent in 2015-16.